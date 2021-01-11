5 ways Kate Middleton has adopted the Queen's mothering style Prince William's wife has a lot in common with his grandmother

The Duchess of Cambridge has certainly taken to her royal role with sophistication and dedication since marrying Prince William. As well as fulfilling her public engagements and charity work, Kate is also a devoted mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While the Duchess has a more modern parenting approach than the generation of Her Majesty the Queen we can't help but notice some similarities in the way they have brought up their children.

Here, we reveal the 5 ways that Duchess Kate is like the Queen as a mother…

Motherhood is a priority to the Queen and Kate

After losing her father King George V at the young age of 25 in 1952, the Queen had to take her place as monarch and govern. Now aged 94, she's a mother-of-four and grandmother of eight! You'd think that Elizabeth II may put her regal role first, however she has previously revealed otherwise.

Good Housekeeping reported how at a 2012 awards ceremony, actress Kate Winslet told the Queen she that "loves being a mum" even more than she does being an actress. The Queen replied: "Yes. That's the only job that matters."

The Queen with a young Princess Anne and Prince Charles

Being a mother is clearly of number one importance to Kate too. She takes a hands-on role in raising her children, often doing the school run and staying at home with them if they are unwell.

The wife of Prince William has said of motherhood: "Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love and worry all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost."

Both the Queen and Kate employed nannies

It's no surprise that women in the royal family employ nannies to help raise their children, given their busy schedule of engagements.

The Queen enlisted the help of Mabel Anderson to look after her young children. Mabel looked after Prince Charles as a baby, even staying on to look after Her Majesty's younger children Prince Andrew and Prince Edward when Charles and Princess Anne were grown up. Charles and Anne's other nanny who played a big part in their formative years was Helen Lightbody.

The Queen employed the nanny Mabel Anderson

William and Kate also hired a nanny when Prince George was six months old. Esteemed Norland Nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo cared for all three of the Cambridge children, often taking the children to school and going on outings to the park. Maria is still working with the family today.

The Cambridge's nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo

The Queen and Kate share their hobbies with their children

Both the Queen and Duchess have enjoyed passing on their personal passions to their children. Her Majesty is well known for her love of animals, in particular, horse riding; she has ridden since a young girl and has imparted her love of the sport to her children.

Princess Anne and her daughter Zara have both followed in the monarch's footsteps, becoming top riders themselves.

The Queen adores horses and her children have taken after her

Kate is known to enjoy playing tennis, often spotted in the royal box at Wimbledon. Her eldest child, George, is also into the sport and shares a love of tennis with his mum. William and Kate installed a tennis court at their country home in Norfolk so that they could practice playing with their children.

Duchess Kate is a keen tennis player and so is Prince George

Both Kate and the Queen are thrifty with money

The Queen is one of the wealthiest women in the world, but she's not frivolous with her funds – an example she will have set her four children.

A palace official previously told HELLO!: "By buying expensive materials where they are cheaper, then using Angela Kelly to create new outfits, the Queen is able to make a considerable saving."

"The total ethos inside Buckingham Palace is saving money. If you don't switch off lights in your office when you go to lunch, people will have a quiet word with you about wasting money."

A happy snap of the Cambridge family

It appears that Kate is of a similar mindset – the Duchess often wears outfits more than once, in particular coats, and likes to pass her children's clothes down to each other to wear again.

The Queen and Kate adore the outdoors

Fresh air is good for one's health and for the soul, and both the monarch and Duchess subscribe to this view when it comes to raising their broods.

The Queen is notorious for her love of the great outdoors, enjoying the grounds and gardens of her homes at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral and Sandringham.

It's a way of life that she passed on to her four children. Prince Charles for example, has a passion for gardening, something no doubt he picked up from his mother's love of nature.

Kate, William and children love to get outdoors

Likewise, Kate loves to enjoy the natural environment with her children; the family had a great time when they appeared at Chelsea Flower Show and are often spotted supporting dad Wiliam at his polo matches.

In an open letter to support Children's Hospice Week, published in May 2018, Kate revealed how she cherishes "simple family moments" with her children, such as "playing outside together." She wrote: "Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish."