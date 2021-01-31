The Kardashian/Jenner family don't do anything by halves, so it comes as no surprise that Kylie Jenner has pulled out all the stops to make her daughter Stormi feel special on her birthday.

To mark her little girl turning three, Kylie has decorated their holiday home in Turks and Caicos, where the pair are spending time with Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe.

In new photos the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared to Instagram, she gave fans a look at the rainbow-coloured giant 'Happy Birthday' balloon banner that has been hung across one of the door frames inside the property – in stark contrast with the chic cream interior.

On either side, colourful streamers are hanging from the display, while a pink number three balloon adds to the party theme.

The glimpse inside Kylie's early celebrations was part of a series of snaps from her getaway, which she described as "a random photo dump." But it wasn't long before fans noticed the birthday photo, with one commenting: "We want photos of Stormi's birthday." A second remarked: "It’s still not her birthday tho they just celebrated early."

Kylie showed off the birthday decorations inside her holiday home in Turks and Caicos

It is likely that this is just the start of Stormi's birthday celebrations since she does not turn three years old until 1 February.

Last year, Kylie marked Stormi's second birthday with an impressive personalised theme park named 'Stormi World' – complete with a map so guests could navigate their way around!

Stormi's second birthday celebrations included a personalised theme park

It featured a giant inflatable head at the entrance leading guests to the rides through her open mouth, merchandise emblazoned with the park's name, and even real-life film characters wandering around, such as Elsa and Olaf from Frozen.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently revealed she felt emotional when she thought about her daughter growing up. In December, Kylie shared three adorable snaps of her only daughter looking incredibly stylish, and told fans that she was "not OK" about the fact that she was getting so big.

"My baby is turning 3 soon and mommy's not ok!!!!!!" the reality TV star captioned the pictures, alongside a crying face emoji.

