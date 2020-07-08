Kylie Jenner just shared the cutest photo of daughter Stormi yet - see her holiday hair The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is holidaying in Utah

Kylie Jenner has been sharing gorgeous holiday photos with her daughter Stormi, as the pair enjoy a break at a luxury resort in Utah. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the gorgeous five-star Amangari hotel, and Kylie's Instagram followers were particularly delighted to see her two-year-old daughter's new hairstyle!

WATCH: Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi bonds with cousin Chicago during post-lockdown reunion

In the photo, which was simply captioned: "blessed," Stormi had her back to the camera as she gazed into a giant square-shaped fish pond filled with Koi Carp, seemingly unaware of her mum taking a photo of her. As well as being barefoot with a loose white robe tied around her waist, the little girl wore her dark hair in tight curls with the front section fastened up away from her face.

"Curly queen," one follower commented, while another added: "I know so cute." A third simply wrote: "Her hair" followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Kylie and Stormi are staying at the five-star Amangari hotel in Utah

Before she jetted off on holiday, Kylie had been busy settling into her new home in Holmy Hills, complete with the most incredible outdoor space. The beauty mogul recently shared a glimpse inside her garden as she embraced Stormi in a new Instagram photo. The pair posed on the steps in front of their mansion, surrounded by green space, while a set of swing chairs covered with patterned cushions could be seen at the back of the house. Elsewhere, the property boasts a water fountain, large seating area for Kylie to entertain her guests, and an outdoor swimming pool.

As well as the amazing gardens, Kylie's house also has seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms - one with pink marble shower which is a hit with Kylie's siblings - as well as a chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court, and a home cinema. Two guest apartments sit within the estate for visiting friends and family.

