Kate Ferdinand had a right laugh at her husband Rio's expense on Friday after her friend's child, Ronnie-Jorge, hilariously mistook the former footballer for Kate's father! The couple have been married since September 2019, but the little one must have missed the memo as she thought Rio was actually Kate's father instead of her husband. Sharing a clip of the funny exchange on Instagram, Kate wrote: "Oh Ronnie-Jorge [crying laughing emojis] we do love you! Sorry @rioferdy5... she’s thought you're my dad all along [crying laughing emojis] @lisajmoralee."

In the video, the youngster is asked "who is Rio", to which she replies: "Kate's daddy." The former reality TV star can be heard hysterically laughing in the background as she replies: "My daddy? Rio's my daddy? I know he's quite old but he's not my daddy!" Kate's friend can then be heard asking: "Do you really think Rio is Kate's daddy or is Rio Kate's husband. Daddy or husband?" To which Ronnie-Jorge confidently replies: "Daddy!" with her pal adding: "This is terrible!"

Kate's funny clip comes after she spoke candidly about how she felt "constantly judged and compared" in the early stages of her relationship with the former footballer. The former TOWIE star, who began dating the sportsman in 2017, opened up about the struggles she faced when becoming a stepmum to Rio's three children after their mum Rebecca Ellison sadly passed away from cervical cancer in 2015.

Speaking at a screening and Q&A of her and Rio's BBC documentary Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily, Kate told HELLO! and other reporters: "I needed help. I felt like I was really, really struggling with the whole situation." The 29-year-old continued: "And like I said in the film, I just didn't know anyone in a similar situation. I couldn't turn to my friends for help. No one really knew what to say. So I think, obviously, it's good to help other people [with the film] but us as a five we needed help."

On the difficulties she faced in entering a sensitive situation, Kate explained: "I felt really judged and like I couldn't live up to the memory of Rebecca and [that] I was constantly compared. And I wanted to be able to be me." She continued: "And you know, I made a lot of mistakes at the beginning because I wasn't a mum. And I thought that every mistake that was made was being judged. And I found that really difficult." The couple, who married in a romantic ceremony in Turkey in 2019, revealed that, as a family, they're now in a much better place.

