Ola Jordan and her husband James have shared their pride over baby Ella mastering her first steps all on her own - just weeks before her first birthday!

Sharing the milestone moment on Instagram, former Strictly Come Dancing star Ola remarked: "My baby is walking!!! She was so excited when she realised she can do it on her own. Another memorable milestone. 11 months and 4 days @jamesjordan1978."

WATCH: Ola and James Jordan celebrate huge milestone with baby Ella

The heartwarming clip showed little Ella giggling excitedly as she tottered across the living room to the sofas and then to the pink ball pit. Both parents were amazed whilst watching the special moment unfold.

The doting dad added: "So tonight during @dancingonice we suddenly saw our baby Ella walking on her own… 11 months and 4 days. I can't believe how excited she was! She didn't want to go to bed from all the excitement. What a lovely evening @olajordan."

Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to post comments, with Peter Andre writing: "Beautiful." Gabby Logan stated: "Such a joyous sound xxx." Alex Murphy said: "Omg she is BEAUTIFUL!!!! Congratulations beautiful Ella!!!!"

Since becoming parents, both Ola, 38, and James, 42, have been completely devoted to their baby girl, their first child together. They have been isolating at their home during the coronavirus pandemic, and while they have loved the extra family time it has offered them, they also admitted it has been a very unusual time to have a baby.

The couple will soon celebrate Ella's first birthday

"I can't remember the life we had without her to be honest," Ola recently told HELLO!. "She has taken over now! It is really weird as I feel like I've been home ever since I had her."

James added: "Ella hasn't met another baby yet…" to which, Ola continued: "I would like her to meet someone the same age, to see what she does. She is missing out on interacting with other babies as well. I'm sad for her that she isn't getting that interaction that she would normally."

The professional dancers, who married in 2003, had a difficult three-year journey to becoming parents, which saw them turn to IVF. They welcomed Ella via Caesarean section at 9.20am on 27 February.

