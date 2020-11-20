Ola Jordan gave her fans a special treat by giving them a cute glimpse into her day with baby Ella. Sharing a selfie of the two during a low-key walk, the former Strictly Come Dancing star gushed: "My everything."

Her followers were quick to post messages, with many commenting on the likeliness of the mother-and-daughter duo. "Beautiful she's so like you," wrote one, while another said: "Spitting image so beautiful." A third post read: "She's your double beautiful."

WATCH: Ola Jordan's daughter Ola is the cutest whilst crawling

Since becoming parents, both Ola, 38, and her husband James Jordan, 42, have been completely devoted to their baby girl, their first child together. And last month, the couple took the plunge and decided to relocate their daughter into her own bedroom.

"My dad said, 'You should start putting her in her own bed or you'll be making a rod for your back later on. I think you should do it,'" James explained in the couple's parenting column for HELLO!.

Meanwhile, the professional dancers, who married in 2003, had a difficult three-year journey to become parents, which saw them turn to IVF. They welcomed Ella via Caesarean section at 9.20am on 27 February. Sharing their happy news with HELLO! at the time, new mum Ola gushed: "As soon as they put her on my chest, she stopped crying and opened her eyes and looked at me. Our bond was there from the first second."

Opening up about the exact moment they first laid eyes on Ella, James recalled: "It's horrible to watch someone you love go through surgery and you feel so helpless. Every time a machine made a noise I was asking what was going on.

"I couldn't relax. I'm a control freak so it's hard not to be able to do anything to help. Then came the Lion King moment when they held her up above the screen for us to see her. We burst into tears." He added: "I could stare at her all day. I didn't want to let her go."

