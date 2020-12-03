Ola Jordan makes heartfelt confession following birth of 'miracle' baby Ella The former Strictly star welcomed her little girl in February

Ola Jordan has expressed her gratitude for being able to become a mother. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the former Strictly Come Dancing star revealed welcoming her 'miracle' baby, little Ella, with husband James Jordan has been the greatest gift.

Alongside the selfie of the mother-and-daughter duo, Ola gushed: "Since having baby Ella, my life has changed completely. It's the most rewarding experience ever but it's been daunting and confusing.

"When Ella was just a few weeks old we went into a national lockdown and I wasn't able to have my mum, sister or friends around me. From the very first day after our miracle baby arrived, I really struggled to breastfeed."

Detailing her struggle, the doting mum explained: "No matter how much I tried or how many midwives offered to help, I couldn't produce enough milk to feed my baby. Many nipple shields and several breast pumps later, I was still struggling. I persevered for a few months until I realised it would never happen. I was so gutted and it really upset me."

Despite feeling the angst of any new parent, Ola turned to social networking app, Peanut, where she met fellow new mums. "I was so relieved to see that other women had struggled to feed their babies too and I wasn't alone," she added.

Ola Jordan is relishing every moment of motherhood

"Ella also suffered with terrible acid reflux and the mums on @peanut were so helpful in offering their advice and support. I was advised to start weaning her earlier than normal which I did and she's become so much better. Having a community to turn to during these stressful times has really helped me feel supported."

Since becoming a mum for the first time in February, there's no denying how much Ola has been relishing every moment with her little girl.

James and Ola became parents in February

Both Ola, 38, and husband James, 42, regularly keep fans updated by documenting their journey on social media with cute clips and pictures. They have also opened up about their new lives in their parenting column for HELLO!.

The professional dancers, who married in 2003, have had a difficult three-year journey to become parents, which saw them turn to IVF. They welcomed Ella via Caesarean section at 9.20am on 27 February.

