How Princess Eugenie's baby's birth differed from Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's The three royal ladies made very different birth announcements

We're thrilled for Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby boy at 8.55am on 9 February 2021. The arrival of a new royal baby has certainly brought some welcome cheer in these difficult times.

Like her own mother, Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie chose to give birth at London's private hospital, The Portland, with her husband Jack by her side. The hospital is a favourite amongst royals and celebrities, preferred for its privacy, care and central location.

However, while many new royal others before her such as Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex have made official baby announcements solely via the palace, Eugenie and Jack chose to share their happy news on Instagram too. The couple also revealed their baby's name on the social media site!

The princess shared the first image of little boy on her personal Instagram account - a sweet black and white shot of the proud parents holding their baby's fingers. She captioned it with a series of blue heart emojis.

The official palace announcement read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

New parents Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Another difference in the birth of Eugenie's baby compared to Kate and Meghan's children is how long the royal spent in the hospital.

While the Duchess of Sussex left the same day that she gave birth to her son, Eugenie welcomed her little lad on Tuesday, however, remained at The Portland until Friday.

When the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her first child George, she left the next day.

Here, we look back at Kate and Meghan's birth stories and announcements…

The Duchess of Cambridge's birth stories…

Duchess Kate and her husband Prince William welcomed their first child, Prince George at 4.24pm on 22 July 2013. Prince George was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London weighing 8lb 6oz. Kate is said to have delivered him naturally.

The couple delayed the public announcement for almost four hours, releasing the official statement from Kensington Palace around 8pm.

William first called his grandmother, the Queen, on a specially encrypted phone to tell her the happy news. Then he called Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, in Bucklebury, her sister Pippa and brother, James, his own father Prince Charles and his brother Prince Harry.

The couple waited one day before leaving hospital with their baby boy.

The world meets Prince George

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate told of her first night in hospital with her firstborn. When asked how many hours after giving birth she presented Prince George to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing, she recalled:

"I… Oh my gosh, I can't remember. Everything goes in a bit of a blur. I think, yeah I did stay in hospital overnight, I remember it was one of the hottest days and nights with huge thunderstorms so I didn't get a huge amount of sleep, but George did which was really great."

The Duchess' second baby, Princess Charlotte, was born at 8.34am on 2 May 2015 weighing 8lb 3oz. Once again, the birth took place at St Mary's Hospital in London. As Charlotte was delivered relatively quickly, the couple left the Lindo Wing in the late afternoon, just hours after Kate had given birth.

Just like his older siblings, Prince Louis was also born at the Lindo Wing and the couple presented her new-born Prince to the world just seven hours after giving birth!

The Duchess of Sussex's birth story…

Prince Harry's wife Meghan has quite a different experience to her sister-in-law Kate when she welcomed her first child Archie Harrison. The sweet baby boy was born at 5.26am on Monday 6 May 2019.

The couple kept details of Archie's delivery quite private and the public only learned more of his arrival later on from his birth certificate. Meghan delivered her son at The Portland Hospital in London – the same place where Sarah Ferguson gave birth to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present baby Archie

It was later revealed that the couple had been whisked to London on Sunday night by their security team, and had stayed at the hospital overnight until their son was born at 5.26am. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the baby weighed 7lbs 3oz (3.2kg), and that the Duke was present for the birth.

Later that day, the couple returned to Frogmore House with baby Archie and Prince Harry later appeared in front of the press, confirming the baby was a boy and that Meghan and his son were doing "incredibly well".

A framed notice of the birth was later placed on display on a ceremonial easel on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, where it remained until 8pm on Monday.

Meghan and Harry proudly introduced their son to the world on 8 May, two days after his birth, inside St George's Hall, Windsor Castle.

Later that same day, the couple confirmed their son's name – Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The announcement of the baby's name came after the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to their eighth and newest great-grandchild.