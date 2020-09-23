When royal mums announced their first pregnancies Royal baby news is always exciting

Royal baby announcements are always cause for national celebration and we've seen our fair share of new arrivals over the past decade.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrived in 2013, 2015 and 2018 respectively.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also welcomed their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May last year.

HELLO! takes a look back at when Kate, Meghan and more royal mums announced their first pregnancies.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William and wife Kate were forced to announce all three of their pregnancies weeks early as the Duchess was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum (acute morning sickness).

The news that the Cambridges were expecting their first child broke on 3 December 2012, as Kate was admitted to London's King Edward VII hospital for the condition.

Kate leaving hospital after announcing her first pregnancy in 2012

The Duchess was thought to be less than 12 weeks pregnant at the time and was discharged from hospital after treatment three days later.

After a period of recovery, Kate resumed her royal duties in January 2013 and Prince George was born on 22 July 2013.

The Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first major overseas tour got off to an exciting start, as they announced they were expecting their first child as they touched down in Sydney on 15 October 2018.

The official announcement from Kensington Palace read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019."

Harry and Meghan announced their first pregnancy on their royal tour

Their baby news came just five months after Harry and Meghan's royal wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor and just days after the couple had attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding at the same venue.

The Sussexes' son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at London's Portland Hospital on 6 May 2019.

Royal biography Finding Freedom claims that Harry and Meghan knew the sex of their baby before his arrival.

The Countess of Wessex

The Earl and Countess of Wessex announced in May 2003 that they were expecting their first child in December that year.

In a statement at the time, Buckingham Palace said: "Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex are very pleased to announce that The Countess of Wessex is expecting a baby in December.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh and members of both families are delighted with the news."

Edward and Sophie pictured shortly after their pregnancy announcement in 2003

The couple's daughter Lady Louise Windsor was born prematurely via an emergency Caesarean section at Frimley Park Hospital on 8 November 2003.

Edward and Sophie's second child James, Viscount Severn was also born at the NHS hospital in 2007.

The Queen

Royal pregnancies were announced a little differently in the 1940s. The current Queen, who was then known as Princess Elizabeth, was vague when it came to revealing her first pregnancy with Prince Charles in 1948.

The Queen pregnant with Prince Charles in 1948

"Her Royal Highness the Princess Elizabeth will undertake no public engagements after the end of June," the statement said, according to The New York Times.

The heir to the throne was born on 14 November 1948.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh also have three other children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

