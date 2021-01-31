Princess Eugenie's royal baby's school is even more impressive than you'd expect The royals may have planned their baby's education

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are yet to welcome their first child, which is due in February, but the pair have already planned the royal baby's education – how organised!

READ: Royal education: Where Meghan Markle, Prince William and more went to school

The Queen's granddaughter has reportedly secured her baby a place at Marlborough College in Wiltshire, according to the Daily Mail. The independent school for pupils aged 13 to 18 has plenty of royal ties; not only is it where Eugenie attended, but it was also where Kate Middleton and her younger sister Pippa Middleton were educated.

Marlborough College, which is rumoured to cost £39,000 per year, offers a theatre, art gallery and a ceramics studio should Eugenie and Jack's child have an interest in art like its parents. Eugenie works as a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth, while Jack has developed a passion for the subject thanks to his wife.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's baby news revealed!

After the royal couple's wedding in October 2018, Prince Andrew gave Jack his own bio on his website. Part of it read: "Since meeting Princess Eugenie he has developed a keen interest in contemporary art and, whenever possible, will attend functions with her and is learning a great deal about art."

MORE: Romantic royal proposal stories: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton & more

RELATED: Personalised baby grows that are just perfect for the special little one in your life

Set in the countryside with over 200 acres of grounds and playing fields, there are also plenty of facilities to satisfy sports-lovers, including an indoor swimming pool, fishing lake, performance gym and bike studio.

Princess Eugenie returned to Malborough College in 2018 to open the Memorial Hall

After studying at the college, Eugenie achieved two As and a B in Art, English Literature and History of Art, before studying English Literature, History of Art and Politics at Newcastle University. The Duchess of Cambridge, meanwhile, continued her education at the University of St Andrews, where she read History of Art and met Prince William.

As Eugenie's due date approaches, many royal fans have been excited to hear about the possible baby names – which are likely to be both cute and traditional, according to Betfair.

The royal couple are expecting their first child in February

"Royal fans are excited to kick off 2021 with another baby due next month - and expect Eugenie and Jack to stick with traditional names, with Alice and Arthur, both at 8/1 currently leading the way in the betting," Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said.

"They are followed by the likes of Godfrey, Grace and Henry at 10/1, while it is interesting to see Charles at 22/1 and Edward at 25/1 should they decide to name it after the baby's grandfather or great-uncle." Other names in the running are Augusta, Thomas and Alexandra at 14/1 and Victoria and Victor at 16/1.

PHOTOS: 6 sweet photos of royal kids kissing their parents in public