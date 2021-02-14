We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

After keeping much of her pregnancy under wraps, Christine Lampard has delighted fans by sharing a rare baby update as she prepares to welcome her second child with husband Frank Lampard.

The Loose Women star showed off some of her baby's new gifts, courtesy of Spice Girls star Emma Bunton's baby brand Kit & Kin.

"Prepping has begun! Thank you so much for the gorgeous gift @emmaleebunton @kitandkin," Christine captioned a video on her Instagram Stories.

It showed a selection of Kit and Kin products for both Christine and her newborn. Her little boy or girl has hypoallergenic eco nappies, baby wipes and a cute animal print babygrow with a matching grey bunny hat. Meanwhile, the new mum can also make use of the brand's 'mum & baby bundle' which includes stretch mark oil, body butter and bubble bath – how lovely!

WATCH: Christine Lampard discusses second pregnancy

Christine and Frank, who already share daughter Patricia, are due to welcome their second child in April – much sooner than fans expected since the TV star only announced her pregnancy in January.

Christine received gifts from Emma Bunton's baby brand Kit & Kin

Despite her excitement, Christine has revealed she is nervous about giving birth alone during the pandemic and talked about how she has experienced loneliness whilst being pregnant.

"It's been lovely, it's a little bit of happiness within our family that's for sure in amongst the bleakness that had been the last year," she shared on Loose Women. "I have two very excited parents back in Northern Ireland that cannot wait."

The 42-year-old added: "It is a bizarrely odd time to be pregnant but quite appropriate because no one else is enjoying themselves."

The Loose Women star has plenty of baby and mother products for when she welcomes her second child

Speaking of how hospital appointments have changed following the COVID-19 outbreak, she continued: "I am sort of thinking ahead to April and what will happen at that point, hopefully the world will be a much better place. Ideally, I would like Frank alongside me, I don't want to do that on my own, and lots of women did have to do that the first time around.

"There is just a lot of uncertainty and you are just trying to be overly protective. I really do try to be as cautious as I possibly can... but it’s a bit lonely going to hospital appointments on your own all the time."

