Gemma Atkinson has the best solution for a common parenting problem – carrying around endless snacks for her daughter Mia!

Whether your little one has a bottomless pit for a stomach or loves to eat little and often, many parents will understand the practical problems that come with transporting food during trips out of the house.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram to show off her clever new baby gadget which can hold all of Mia's snacks – with none of the mess!

Costing just £7.99, the Itsy Finger Feeder is a feeding pot with flexible fronds on the top that help keep snacks inside, plus a secure silicone lid. Not only is it easy for little ones to hold, but it is also very easy to transport as it collapses down to 3cm when empty.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson denies second baby rumours in new video

Gemma had also bought some of the brand's silicone weaning spoons which will no doubt be a big hit with her daughter, who loves everything from porridge to avocado and eggs on toast.

The former Hollyoaks actress and her boyfriend, Strictly professional Gorka Marquez, welcomed baby Mia in 2019 after meeting on the set of the dancing competition back in 2017.

Gemma unveiled baby Mia's new food gadget

The 36-year-old recently opened up to her fans about her relationship with Gorka and motherhood in a short Instagram Q&A on social media.

The star posted a message to her Instagram Stories with the caption: "20 mins left on the [exercise] bike! Ask me a question." One follower asked: "Would you like more children?"

Itsy finger feeder, £7.99, Uber Kids

Gemma responded: "If I'm lucky enough absolutely," adding a smiling emoji. The Steph's Packed Lunch star went on: "Not any time soon though. I want to enjoy Mia on her own a while longer yet."

Gorka had a similar response when fans questioned him about whether they'll expand their family. One asked in January: "Do you think you and Gemma will have more children?"

Posting an adorable photo of his family enjoying the snow, Gorka wrote: "I hope soo!" But not yet [laughing emoji]."

