Christine Lampard was spotted out strolling in the snow with her husband Frank Lampard and daughter Patricia this week, and we're loving her maternity style.

The Loose Women star, who is pregnant with her second child, rocked a laidback-chic look in skinny jeans, her Grenson 'Nanette' hiker boots and a cosy parka coat to keep the cold weather at bay.

In the sweet pictures - which were published by the MailOnline, Christine was seen making sure little Patricia was warm in her buggy as the couple braved the snow.

WATCH: Christine talks about her second pregnancy on Loose Women

The presenter's cult chunky boots are also loved by the likes of Holly Willoughby, Angela Scanlon and Jenna Coleman - the beloved style sold out everywhere after Holly chose them as her go-to footwear to present I'm A Celebrity back in 2018.

And if you want a pair yourself, we've actually spotted them in the sale at ASOS, reduced from £295 down to £236. Tempted?

Grenson 'Nanette' boots, £236, ASOS

Christine revealed her happy pregnancy news back in January, sharing a beautiful picture of herself cradling her bump.

She wrote: "A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards! It's been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we're hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off. Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time."

Christine revealed her pregnancy news in January

The star looked incredible in her casual-yet-elegant look, which saw her rocking a cosy V-neck knit from Jigsaw, another pair of gorgeous skinny jeans and what looked like a pair of winter-appropriate knee-high boots.

And if you're in love with her look, you're in luck, as her beautiful jumper is still available to shop at Jigsaw. Costing £150, the luxurious cashmere cover-up is currently on offer with a 20 per cent discount, so hurry...

