Jenna Dewan opens up about scary parenting moment The star was married to Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan is a proud parent to two children but motherhood hasn’t been without its struggles.

The Step Up actress opened up about raising her offspring in an honest new interview which gave a glimpse into her family life in LA.

MORE: Jenna Dewan shows off incredible gardens while lounging in lingerie

Jenna - who shares her oldest child, Everly, seven, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum - gave birth to her son, Callum, with fiancé, Steve Kazee, at the beginning of the first COVID-19 lockdown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Stars' best kept secrets: Jenna Dewan

She told Women's Health about the experience and said: "I was in this postpartum-haze bubble, then a week later, everything just shut down. It was new; it was different; it was kind of scary. But we were all in it together."

Jenna had hoped she would get the chance to raise her second baby around her friends and loved ones since her first birth happened in England where she didn’t know anybody. But unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

"I had this grand idea that with this baby, I’m going to have friends and family over all the time," Jenna told the publication. "Talk about expectations and having to surrender."

MORE: Jenna Dewan shares glimpse inside her daughter's rainbow-themed bedroom

GALLERY: 10 of the most amazing celebrity swimming pools

She welcomed her second child in March 2020

The dancer, actress and TV personality has learned to create a calming environment at home with her young family and is now embracing it.

"I've learned for the very first time what it means to actually be quiet, to be present," she added. "I've never been a homebody, and I love it."

Jenna - who has called motherhood, “quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me” - ended her relationship with the Magic Mike star in 2018 after nine years of marriage.

RELATED: The most stylish celebrity nurseries and children's rooms

MORE: Jenna Dewan's house has stylish makeover

Jenna is engaged to the Tony Award-winning star

In her wellness book Gracefully You: How To Live Your Best Life Every Day, she opened up about why they broke up.

"I'd come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor my daughter," she wrote. "First and foremost I had to accept the realization this isn’t working and had moved into hurting."

Jenna and Channing share a daughter together

"The public saw Channing and I in this idealized romanticized light," she continued. "This made things difficult for me because I like being as honest and real as I can."

Channing moved on with singer Jessie J after the divorce, but the relationship didn’t last.

Jenna and Steve’s love story continues.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.