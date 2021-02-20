Jools Oliver cradles baby River in heart-warming throwback photo The famous mum took to Instagram

Jools Oliver has shared a sweet throwback photo of herself cradling her youngest child River when he was just a baby.

"Baby River," the wife of Jamie Oliver captioned the snap, in which she could be seen wearing a gorgeous purple cardigan as River – who could be seen in a little red jumper – reached out to touch him mum's face.

Needless to say, Jools' fans loved the picture, and were quick to say so in the comment section.

"Beautiful photo," wrote one, with another adding: "So gorgeous."

RELATED: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shows off incredible bathroom in new photo of sons

Jools took to Instagram

RELATED: 19 intimate photos of celebrity parents with their adorable newborn babies

The famous mum's post comes after she delighted fans yet again with another heart-melting snap of her kids.

Earlier in February, Jools uploaded a photo of sons Buddy, ten, and River, four, in the bathroom.

Jools captioned the image: "Early bath," adding two heart emojis.

River and Buddy

The top of the boys' heads could just be seen as they enjoyed a bath, but of even more interest to Jools' fans was the gorgeous wallpaper behind them!

The panel of wallpaper featured flowers and birds in an elaborate design and muted natural shades and was surrounded by subtle grey paint.

One commenter wrote: "Stunning wallpaper Jools!!"

Others agreed and rushed to the comments section to share their approval.

A second commented: "Omgoodness! That wallpaper - love it! X," while a third chimed in: "Dying to see the rest of your house! You have the best style!"

Jools and Jamie relocated from London to their Essex country house in summer 2019.

The 70-acre estate, known as Spain's Hall, is a Grade I listed mansion and while the bathroom on display in Jools's photo understandably impressed followers, it is one of ten bathrooms in the property.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.