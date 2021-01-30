Jools Oliver explains son River's absence in latest family photo The Little Bird designer had some explaining to do…

Jamie Oliver's fans had many questions for his wife Jools after she shared a sweet family photo on Instagram.

The mum-of-five posted a throwback snap on Saturday, which saw her posing on a beach at sunset with her husband and children, Poppy, Buddy, Daisy and Petal, who were all holding hands with their backs to the camera.

While it was a lovely family moment, fans couldn't help but notice that one family member was missing – little River.

"There's one missing!" exclaimed one follower. "You're missing the cutest one!!" said another. A third asked: "Where's River?" A fourth added: "Clan [minus] one."

But Jools was quick to reassure fans that River was indeed present, he was just sleeping soundly in a basket when the photo was taken.

When one fan joked: "Presuming River took the picture. Love this so much." Jools responded: "Hilarious xx he was asleep in his basket that’s where we propped the camera I think."

Answering another fan's query about the now four-year-old, Jools said: "In his basket a few years back."

Fans quiz Jools over where youngest son River was in the photo

Of course, other fans were simply blown away by the stunning photo, with many commenting with heart emojis and cries of "Gorgeous" and "Love your family".

Earlier this week, Jools treated her followers to a never-before-seen throwback photo of two of her daughters, Daisy and Petal.

Jools became emotional over this photo of her daughters

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, Jools admitted she was feeling "emotional" after seeing the precious snap pop up on her phone.

"Phone memories popping up all over the place messing with my emotions... take me back, sisters xxx," she remarked.

The heartwarming post prompted a huge fan reaction, with many sympathising with the doting mother's feelings. One wrote: "I hear you, you just want to run back and clutch hold of each and every second and never ever let it go again. Big Hugs."

