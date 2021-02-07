Jamie Oliver's wife Jools expresses hopes for daughter in heartfelt message The celebrity chef and his wife share five children

Jools Oliver shared her hopes for her daughter Daisy in a sweet new message on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-five shared a post from the Good News Movement account which showed nurses singing to a patient after an operation.

MORE: Jamie Oliver's fans go wild for 'lovely' new photo of wife Jools

Jools added the caption: "Beautiful heart emoji]. I pray that our daughter Daisy gets the chance to train in her dream job to become a nurse we need this level of kindness in the world and especially now… a beautiful post."

The doting mum shares Daisy, 17, with her celebrity chef husband Jamie, who she married back in 2000.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver pays emotional tribute to daughter Poppy as she leaves home

The couple are also parents to 18-year-old Poppy, 11-year-old Petal, Buddy, ten, and youngest son River, four.

SEE: Jamie and Jools Oliver & Prince William and Kate Middleton have the same home feature

MORE: Jamie Oliver pays the sweetest tribute to wife Jools in stunning new photo

Daisy will turn 18 in April and is clearly set on joining the medical profession.

Jools shared the sweet message on Instagram

On her birthday last year, her parents threw her a party at home with her family, sharing behind the scenes snaps of the teenager blowing out her candles.

Jools shared another glimpse of family life a few days ago, but she sparked confusion with a photo in which little River was missing.

The stunning snapshot showed Jools posing on a beach at sunset with her husband and her four eldest children, who were all holding hands with their backs to the camera.

"There's one missing!" exclaimed one follower. "You're missing the cutest one!!" said another.

Jools and Jamie are doting parents

A third asked: "Where's River?"

But the 46-year-old was quick to reassure fans that River was indeed present, he was just sleeping soundly in a basket when the photo was taken.

When one fan joked: "Presuming River took the picture. Love this so much," Jools responded: "Hilarious xx he was asleep in his basket that’s where we propped the camera I think."

Answering another fan's query about her son's whereabouts, the devoted mum reassured them: "In his basket a few years back."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.