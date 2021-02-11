Amanda Holden shares the most beautiful new photo of lookalike daughters The Heart FM star is married to Chris Hughes

Amanda Holden has taken to Instagram with a beautiful black-and-white snapshot showing her with her girls, Lexi, 15, and nine-year-old Hollie.

The Heart FM star posted a photo showing the tight-knit trio sat outdoors on a wooden fence with their arms wrapped around each other as they smile for the camera.

Amanda, 49, wrote: "So proud of my gorgeous girls during this #lockdown. Not too much moaning. Saluting parents and guardians everywhere who are doing their best in this trying time."

WATCH: Amanda Holden transforms home for daughter Hollie's birthday

She was quickly inundated with compliments from her 1.6 million followers, who reached out to praise the family photo.

It's been a difficult month for Amanda. On 1 February, she marked the tenth anniversary since her son was tragically stillborn, and shared a poignant photo of his tiny footprints.

Amanda Holden has shared a beautiful photo of her two daughters

"#Theo... our gorgeous little boy," she wrote in the caption. "You would have been 10 years old today... not a day goes by without thinking of you. [Blue heart]."

In July, Amanda reflected on the heartbreaking experience and the moment she was told there was no heartbeat on the BBC's Dear NHS Superstars special.

The star recently marked the tenth anniversary since her son was tragically stillborn

"I remember waking up and thinking I hadn't felt my baby kick for most of the night which was unusual because he was so active," she shared. "I tried all the things they tell you to do, but he wasn't moving. But I didn't panic."

Concerned, Amanda went to Middlesex hospital where she was seen by midwife and close friend, Jackie.

Amanda has been married to husband Chris Hughes since 2008

"Luckily for us, an obstetrician was coming past and Jackie said to the obstetrician, 'Please can you go in, I can't hear the patient's baby's heartbeat', and then I heard this guttural screaming," she added.

"It was the most bizarre thing that's ever happened to me because it was me. I didn't know I was doing it. I had no control over myself, I thought it was another person making the noise.

Amanda is a proud mum to Lexi and Hollie

"All these women were holding me, calming me down," she continued. "I forgot entirely that I'd have to get the baby out and I'd have to give birth for our son."

The TV star then opted to have a C-section because she couldn't go through with labour. "The C-section was beyond horrific because at the end a little baby who has nothing wrong with him apart from being asleep is going to come out," she explained.

