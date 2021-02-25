Ayda Field shares hilarious video of Robbie Williams getting 'annoyed' with repetitive parenting routine The celebrity couple share four children together

Ayda Field has given fans another insight into her daily routine with husband Robbie Williams - and many were able to relate!

Sharing a video of her superstar husband doing some colouring with his eldest daughter Teddy, Robbie could be heard saying: "Repetitive stuff, repetitive stuff. How does that feel in the morning?"

WATCH: Ayda Field shares hilarious parenting video

"@robbiewilliams is showing the kids how repetitive stuff can be annoying #breakfasttime #athomewiththewilliamses #daddydaughtertime #eatsleeprepeat AWxx," wrote Ayda, who was also heard giggling in the background.

The couple's followers were quick to comment, with many sympathising with Robbie. "I know the rest of the song!!!! Repetitive stuff in the afternoon... In the evening… I've the same at home," one post read.

Another joked: "We called it 'the broken record'. Then when you do it to them they look at you as if mummy has lost the plot." A third person said: "The look of a thousand parents all in one on his face at the end."

The hilarious post comes shortly after Robbie celebrated his 47th birthday at home with Ayda and their four children: Teddy, eight, Charlie, six, Coco, two, and baby Beau, who recently turned one.

"@robbiewilliams Daddy Bear is officially 47… a few more grey hairs, but still epic with his crayons," Ayda wrote on Instagram. "We love this man so much. Happy Birthday Boozy!!! Wifey xxx #birthdayboy #betterwithage #silverfox."

Alongside a video of Robbie colouring in, Ayda questioned him on how he felt about his birthday. "Do you feel 47?" she said, and Robbie replied: "I do feel very 47, I'm very happy."

The doting parents then turned to their daughter Coco and encouraged her to give her dad a sweet message. "Say 'I love you daddy', say it," Robbie said before the tot obliged.

