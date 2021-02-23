Ayda Field celebrates wonderful family news The Loose Women star took to Instagram

Ayda Field is celebrating some wonderful family news, sharing a screenshot of herself Skyping her mum after she received her second COVID-19 vaccine.

Ayda shared the snap on Instagram, writing: "My mom Skype-ing me to tell me she just received her second vaccination."

The Loose Women star's mother could be seen with a big grin on her face.

The mother-of-four loves to share poignant family moments on social media, and on Valentine's Day posted a heart-warming clip of her two-year-old daughter Coco telling dad Robbie Williams that she loves him.

Taking to Instagram over the holiday weekend, Ayda shared the sweet moment, which happened as part of a birthday conversation with her husband.

Revealing that Robbie was turning 47, Ayda star filmed him colouring in a picture.

"Daddy Bear! It's your birthday," the famous mum could be heard saying. "How are you feeling?"

"I feel really good," Robbie responded.

"Do you feel 47?" Ayda asked. "I do feel very 47… Very happy," he said.

A young child could be heard playing in the background and Ayda then said: "Coco, Coco, Daddy's 47, what do you think?"

"Do you love Daddy?" Robbie added. The tiny tot teased her dad for a few seconds, saying no, which made both her parents laugh. "She's joking," said Ayda.

"Say 'I love you, daddy,' say it," Robbie joked, briefly pretending to be annoyed before laughing again.

"What do you say Coco, let's hear you say it, 'I love you, daddy," Ayda said. Her youngest daughter finally complied, sweetly saying "I love you daddy," to which Robbie replied: "I love you too baby."

Ayda captioned the behind-the-scenes family moment: "@robbiewilliams Daddy Bear is officially 47... a few more grey hairs, but still epic with his crayons... we love this man so much. Happy Birthday Boozy!!! Wifey xxx #birthdayboy #betterwithage #silverfox."