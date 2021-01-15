Ayda Field's new photo of daughter Coco has fans saying the same thing The famous mum took to Instagram

Ayda Field has shared the sweetest photo of her daughter Coco looking at a beautiful patch of flowers, and the colourful snap has left fans wondering where the Loose Women star is.

With blue skies just about visible in the background, Ayda and her family seem to be far away from the UK's drizzle!

"Los Angeles? Or is this an old pic from summertime?" asked one social media user.

"Somewhere warmer," pointed out a second, with a third adding: "Oh where are you now? Looks warm."

Others sweetly compared little Coco to the flowers she was looking at.

Ayda shared the sweet photo on Instagram

"The prettiest flower of all, Miss Coco," one person said, while another commented: "A little blossom among the flowers."

Ayda and her husband, singer Robbie Williams, own three homes in London, Los Angeles and Malibu.

The famous couple spent the initial coronavirus lockdown in their LA home, so it's likely they are still there, which would explain the sunny weather.

Both Ayda and Robbie have been sharing plenty of photos and videos taken inside their California home over the past few months, and the space is truly something to behold.

The famous couple share three beautiful homes

The property's highlights include their own outdoor meditation area, an incredible swimming pool and their very own home gym, making the Williams' home like something straight out of our wildest dreams.

What's more, Robbie even has his own man cave in the home!

The room appears to feature several comfy chairs and sofas, all positioned towards the TV and games console, where the singer can enjoy a "dad's night in".

Ayda and Robbie live with their four children, two-year-old Coco and Beau, ten months, as well as Charlie, six, and oldest daughter Teddy, who is eight.

