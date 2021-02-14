Ayda Field treats husband Robbie Williams to show-stopping birthday cake The cake is just like baby Beau's!

Robbie Williams tucked into the most beautiful cake on Saturday to mark his 47th birthday.

RELATED: Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field's latest date photo sparks debate

His wife Ayda Field took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the impressive creation, which was covered with white icing and decorated with a giant white chocolate heart that read: "Happy Birthday Rob" – a design that looked very similar to baby Beau's first birthday cake.

On top sat a sparkly gold birthday sign and numerous white and silver candles, which hadn't yet been lit.

Robbie appears to have celebrated his special day at home with Ayda and their four children: Teddy, eight, Charlie, six, Coco, two, and baby Beau, who recently turned one.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 12 celebrity birthday cakes that will leave you stunned

Loose Women star Ayda shared a video of the birthday boy on Instagram, writing: "@robbiewilliams Daddy Bear is officially 47...a few more grey hairs, but still epic with his crayons...we love this man so much. Happy Birthday Boozy!!! Wifey xxx #birthdayboy #betterwithage #silverfox."

MORE: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field throw son Beau an incredible first birthday party

RELATED: The shocking health reason that made Robbie Williams go vegan

It showed Robbie colouring in while Ayda questioned him on how he felt about his birthday. "Do you feel 47?" she said, and Robbie replied: "I do feel very 47, I'm very happy." The doting parents then turned to their daughter Coco and encouraged her to give her dad a sweet message. "Say 'I love you daddy', say it," Robbie said before the tot obliged.

Ayda Field shared a photo of Robbie Williams' 47th birthday cake

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid was among the first to comment on the video, writing: "Happy Birthday," while another well-wisher remarked: "Happy birthday to you. You have a gorgeous wife and family."

Robbie and Ayda's baby Beau had a very similar white birthday cake

When the family celebrated Beau's first birthday in early February, they tucked into a tasty gateau covered in scrumptious white icing and sweet snowflakes. A gold number one sat on top of the cake, but the best detail was the almost-identical white chocolate heart that read: "Happy birthday Beau."

The tiny tot was also treated to a large pile of wrapped up birthday gifts whilst the room was decorated with shiny silver, blue and white balloons. Alongside a snap of Beau and Robbie, who had an "unimpressed" facial expression, Ayda joked: "@robbiewilliams face after I told him I wanted 1 more baby…"

MORE: 11 chocolate spreads you NEED to try on Pancake Day: From Marks & Spencer to Lindt and M&M's