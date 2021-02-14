Robbie Williams' daughter Coco tells dad she loves him in heart-melting video Robbie and wife Ayda Field share four children

Robbie Williams enjoyed the cutest exchange with his daughter Coco at the weekend.

In a sweet video posted by Robbie's wife, actress and presenter Ayda Field, the two-year-old told her dad she loved him – although she needed a little persuading at first!

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ayda shared the sweet moment, which happened as part of a birthday conversation with her husband.

Revealing that Robbie was turning 47, the Loose Women star filmed him colouring in a picture.

"Daddy Bear! It's your birthday," the mum-of-four said. "How are you feeling?"

"I feel really good," Robbie responded.

"Do you feel 47?" Ayda asked. "I do feel very 47… Very happy," he said.

A young child could be heard playing in the background and Ayda then said: "Coco, Coco, Daddy's 47, what do you think?"

Little Coco celebrated her second birthday back in August

"Do you love Daddy?" Robbie added. The tiny tot teased her dad for a few seconds, saying no, which made both her parents laugh. "She's joking," said Ayda.

"Say 'I love you, daddy,' say it," Robbie joked, briefly pretending to be annoyed before laughing again.

"What do you say Coco, let's hear you say it, 'I love you, daddy," Ayda said. Her youngest daughter finally complied, sweetly saying "I love you daddy," to which Robbie replied: "I love you too baby."

Robbie and Ayda share four young children

Ayda captioned the behind-the-scenes family moment: "@robbiewilliams Daddy Bear is officially 47... a few more grey hairs, but still epic with his crayons... we love this man so much. Happy Birthday Boozy!!! Wifey xxx #birthdayboy #betterwithage #silverfox."

The star's fans were quick to share their love for the sweet video, with their comments including: "Happy Birthday @robbiewilliams Hope you have a fabulous day with your gorgeous family xxx," and: "Awwwww. Happy birthday @robbiewilliams So sweet. Hope you all will have a piece of cake today… Enjoy your weekend."

