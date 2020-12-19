Ayda Field's new photo of baby Beau will take you by surprise The famous mum shared the most adorable photo on Instagram

Believe it or not, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams' youngest child Beau is already standing – is anyone else surprised by how quickly the time has flown by?

MORE: Stacey Solomon's show-stopping sequin skirt has fans obsessed

The Loose Women star shared a photo of her little lad on Instagram on Friday, writing: "Looks like Beau is getting ready to take this game standing. #Herwego."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field reveal unique Christmas tree at family home

In the snap, Beau could be seen standing up in his playpen, leaning on its netted wall to keep himself balanced.

He's certainly come a long way, considering it was just last month that Beau began to crawl!

RELATED: Ayda Field's personalised trainers are too cool for words

Ayda shared the sweet photo on Instagram

RELATED: Robbie Williams reveals the one career regret he had after leaving Take That

Mum Ayda once again shared the milestone with her social media followers, posting a clip of her young son crawling along a soft grey carpet to reach a water bottle.

Wearing a sweet pair of mustard coloured trousers and a green knitted top, the famous mum could be heard proudly telling her son: "You got it buddy! You got it! You got it! Yes big guy!"

Ayda and Robbie share four children, two-year-old Coco and Beau, ten months, as well as Charlie, six, and oldest daughter Teddy, who is eight.

The family is currently gearing up for a wonderful Christmas, having proved this week that the festivities are well underway in the Williams household.

Ayda showed off her Christmas tree on Instagram

On Monday, Ayda showed off their beautiful tree on social media, also discussing the meaning behind its design, explaining that it's intended to lighten the mood amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wanted to talk a little tree action. This is my tree. Trees always make me happy and Christmas doesn’t really start until my tree is up and it's finally up," she said.

"So, I thought I would reach out to you, Insta world and ask anyone. For me personally this year, I went silly, I went pink, I went fun because I felt like I needed some silly and some fun and some pink in my life because I've been feeling down with everything that’s been going on. So, I wanted to ask, has anyone out there done anything different with their tree to kind of raise the mood and bring some spirit and some festive fun into your lives because I think we all need it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.