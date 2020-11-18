Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shares sweet photo of son Charlie helping with baby siblings The couple are doting parents to four children

Ayda Field shared the cutest photo of her family to social media on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the star posted a sweet snap which showed her oldest son Charlie, six, holding onto the handle of his younger siblings' pushchair, which he appeared to be pushing.

The mum-of-four captioned the picture: "Charlie taking his big brother responsibilities seriously," adding a smiley face.

Earlier, the occasional Loose Women panellist had uploaded a photo showing her and husband Robbie Williams walking.

The singer could be seen pushing the family's double pushchair while the actress and presenter held onto their dogs' leads.

She captioned this photo: "Favorite moments… dogs and babies on a stroll x."

Although the pair wore winter coats and hats, it was a beautiful sunny day in their neighbourhood, ideal for enjoying some fresh air as a family.

The couple married in 2010 in Ayda's native Los Angeles after dating for four years.

Ayda shared the sweet photo of Charlie to Instagram

They now share two tiny tots: two-year-old Coco and Beau, nine months, as well as Charlie and oldest daughter Teddy, who is eight.

Their youngest was born via surrogate in February, and the news was announced via a surprise Instagram post on Valentine's day.

On Tuesday, Ayda delighted fans again by posting a love note from her husband of a decade to the social media site.

The gushing message began with the word "You" repeated at the top of the page and went on to read: "You're the best thing that ever happened to me. I adore you."

Ayda and Robbie enjoyed a family stroll in the sun

Robbie completed his note by handwriting his name.

Ayda captioned her snap of the heart-melting message: "@robbiewilliams got a typewriter today and this was the first thing her wrote… #mcm #swoon #ditto #ryda AWxx."

One of the 41-year-old's followers commented: "That's it, you're officially the cutest couple."

Another chimed in: "That's so lovely. #simplebuteffective #loveisallaround #typefromtheheart #rydaforever."

