Ola Jordan shows off incredible gift she and James gave daughter Ella for her first birthday Ella turned one year old on 27 February

Ola Jordan was one proud mother on Friday as she showed off the incredibly thoughtful present she and husband James gave their daughter Ella on their first birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional shared the cutest picture of one-year-old Ella sitting on a big white wooden toy box that has her name engraved at the front.

"Look at my cheeky little monkey. I turn my back for one second and she's climbed on top of her new toy box @freddieandpops.

"However, it was a great opportunity to take a lovely picture in her pretty dress. She's growing up so fast!" she captioned the post.

A second photo shows the inside of the box and the special message that proud parents Ola and James had engraved to make the gift more special.

Ella turned one on the 27 February

"For our beautiful Ella. Happy 1st Birthday. Lots of love, Mummy and Daddy xxx," the message read.

Fans of the family of three were in awe of the thoughtful gift, with many praising them with their choice. "What a lovely gift and one that can be kept as 'forever storage' for school, college and adult life," one wrote, whilst a second added: "That toy box is lovely and Ella is so beautiful."

The couple engraved the toy box to make it extra special

A third remarked: "That's a lovely message too, she's one lucky girl."

Ella celebrated her first birthday on 27 February, and despite being on lockdown, Ola and Jordan made sure it was a day to remember.

The couple, who have been married for 17 years, decorated their home with a colourful balloon arch, a huge number one and bunting. She was also treated to a pink cake featuring rainbow and a unicorn and was showered with gifts.