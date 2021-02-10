Ola Jordan melts hearts with adorable photos of baby Ella walking in the snow Baby Ella turns one later this month

She has now mastered the art of walking all by herself, and now Ola and James Jordan's little girl is enjoying her first footsteps in the snow.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the doting mum uploaded a series of adorable snaps of baby Ella all wrapped up and playing with the recent snow. "Fun day in the snow," the Strictly Come Dancing star simply wrote.

Fans were quick to comment on the cuteness overload, with one writing: "Aww bless, love her outfit." Another remarked: "Adorable growing up so fast Ola." A third post read: "Adorable, what a great pic x."

WATCH: Ola and James Jordan celebrate huge milestone with baby Ella

The heartwarming post comes days after Ola and James shared their pride over baby Ella mastering her first steps all on her own - just weeks before her first birthday.

Sharing the milestone moment on Instagram, Ola revealed: "My baby is walking!!! She was so excited when she realised she can do it on her own. Another memorable milestone. 11 months and 4 days @jamesjordan1978."

The doting dad added: "So tonight during @dancingonice we suddenly saw our baby Ella walking on her own… 11 months and 4 days. I can't believe how excited she was! She didn't want to go to bed from all the excitement. What a lovely evening @olajordan."

Since becoming parents, both Ola, 38, and James, 42, have been completely devoted to their baby girl, their first child together. They have been isolating at their home during the coronavirus pandemic, and while they have loved the extra family time it has offered them, they also admitted it has been a very unusual time to have a baby.

"I can't remember the life we had without her to be honest," Ola recently told HELLO!. "She has taken over now! It is really weird as I feel like I've been home ever since I had her."

