James and Ola Jordan treat daughter Ella to show-stopping first birthday cake The former Strictly stars pulled out all the stops

James and Ola Jordan went all out for their daughter Ella's first birthday on Saturday – throwing her a spectacular party with a show-stopping cake.

The proud parents were hard at work on Friday night, blowing up countless balloons and wrapping gifts for their little one. But it was her birthday cake that looked truly spectacular!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday morning, Ola shared a sweet snap of Ella still asleep in her crib on a baby monitor.

Beside it was a delicious-looking cake that came in its very own clear presentation box with a giant pink bow. The sweet treat was covered in pink icing with clouds and rainbows expertly attached around the base.

On top of the cake were more clouds, a 3D moon and a large unicorn. The number one was attached in gold glitter and on the base was written 'Ella' in white icing.

Captioning the snap, Ola wrote: "Someone is having a lay-in on her birthday. Baby's first birthday."

Ella's birthday cake looks incredible!

Husband James also took to his Stories to share a glimpse at all the preparation that went into making their daughter's special day unforgettable.

Speaking to the camera, the former Dancing on Ice champion said: "It's just gone midnight and mummy and daddy are still blowing up balloons and putting up bunting and all different things, wrapping presents.

"I know she's only one-year-old and she won't remember it but it's more for us. It's our first child."

The couple welcomed Ella in February 2020

He then shared a glimpse at one of Ella's presents, which appeared to be a Lego-style, multi-coloured table with different, removable toys attached to the top, He added: "That's one of the presents we got her and a few more presents wrapped up there, so it's all very exciting."

Turning the camera to Ola, James asked his wife: "Is this party for you or for Ella, Ola?" To which she jokily replied: "For me!"

Happy Birthday, Ella!

Chatting about Ella's birthday to HELLO! last week, the couple admitted that it would be a quiet affair due to lockdown.

Ola said: "I’ve ordered a lovely, pretty cake and I’ve ordered balloons. I’ve bought her a lovely outfit, a pretty ballerina skirt with a headband."

"And that’s it really," James concluded. "It’s sad really but you’ve got to think that people are going through worse. I mean, she won't remember her first birthday anyway. It’s more for the parents!"

