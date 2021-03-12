Ayda Field shares adorable video of baby Beau taking his first steps – watch Ayda and Robbie Williams share four children

Ayda Field delighted fans on Friday after sharing an adorable video of what appeared to be her son, Beau, taking his first steps!

The doting mum shared a clip of herself chasing the one-year-old around as he sweetly waddled into a bathroom.

The little tot was very impressive on his feet and looked so cute wearing a baby blue onesie as he explored his surroundings.

Captioning the clip, Ayda wrote: "@robbiewilliams Beau had decided that crawling is for babies ..:) #bathtime #athomewiththewilliamses #familylife AWxx."

Needless to say, her followers adored the sweet video, with one commenting: "Aww that's so cute! Well done little Beau." A second wrote: "That makes my heart melt!"

A third added: "What a superstar! Well done Beau! Give his big brother and sisters a run for their money now!"

Baby Beau has started walking

It was only last month that Beau celebrated his first birthday, with Ayda and husband Robbie Williams sharing photos of his fabulous celebrations throughout the day.

Posting several family pictures from the day, the proud parents revealed the tiny tot was treated to a large pile of wrapped-up birthday gifts whilst the room was decorated with shiny silver, blue and white balloons.

Alongside a snap of Beau and Robbie, who had an "unimpressed" facial expression, Ayda joked: "@robbiewilliams face after I told him I wanted 1 more baby…"

The famous couple announced their fourth child's arrival last Valentine's Day after keeping the pregnancy secret – Beau was born via a surrogate.

Ayda joked she wants one more baby after Beau turned one in February

"Beau...We dreamed about you for years before we finally met you, exactly one year ago today," the doting mum gushed on his birthday.

"From the seed of our hopes to the smiling, gorgeous boy we are blessed enough to love today, you have been our miracle, the total completion of our family, and the best thing to come out of 2020.

"Thank you for answering our call to The Universe...we love you with all our hearts combined. HAPPY FIRST BIRTHDAY BEAU Mummy, Daddy, Teddy, Charlie and Coco xxxx #happy1stbirthday #beau-tifulboy."

Ayda, 41, and Robbie, 46, are doting parents to three other children; two-year-old Coco, Charlie, six, and their eldest child Teddy, who is eight.

