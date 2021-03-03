Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shares photo of son Charlie - and he's just like his dad The couple are doting parents

Doting mum Ayda Field has shared the sweetest family photo on social media this week.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Loose Women star posted a behind-the-scenes snapshot showing her husband, Robbie Williams, with the couple's oldest son, Charlie, six.

MORE: Ayda Field celebrates wonderful family news

She captioned the adorable image: "#LikeFatherLikeSon."

While the picture was snapped from the back, it's clear that the youngster resembles his dad, as they both stood with their heads tilted, wearing casual clothes and holding golf clubs.

Robbie and Ayda are keen golfers and seem to have passed on their enthusiasm for the sport!

The couple are also devoted parents and have often shared photos giving fans a glimpse of family life during the pandemic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field shares hilarious parenting video at home with Robbie Williams

The former X Factor judges share three other children: daughters, Teddy, eight, who has also been pictured hitting the links, and Coco, two, as well as youngest son Beau, one.

SEE: Robbie Williams' daughter Coco tells dad she loves him in heart-melting video

MORE: Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field's latest date photo sparks debate

Last month, Ayda gave fans an insight into the family's daily routine, and many were able to relate.

Little Charlie is taking after dad Robbie

Sharing a video of her superstar husband doing some colouring with his eldest daughter Teddy, Robbie could be heard saying: "Repetitive stuff, repetitive stuff. How does that feel in the morning?"

"@robbiewilliams is showing the kids how repetitive stuff can be annoying #breakfasttime #athomewiththewilliamses #daddydaughtertime #eatsleeprepeat AWxx," wrote Ayda, who was also heard giggling in the background.

The couple's followers were quick to comment, with many sympathising with Robbie. "I know the rest of the song!!!! Repetitive stuff in the afternoon... In the evening… I've the same at home," one response read.

Robbie is a doting dad to his children

Another joked: "We called it 'the broken record'. Then when you do it to them they look at you as if mummy has lost the plot."

A third added: "The look of a thousand parents all in one on his face at the end."

The hilarious post came shortly after Robbie celebrated his 47th birthday at home with Ayda and their children.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.