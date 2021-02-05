Ayda Field has shared a photo of her youngest child Beau's incredible birthday cake.

The little lad turned one Friday, and the Loose Women star and her husband, Robbie Williams, made sure that Beau's first year went out with a bang.

As for the tasty gateau, Ayda showed it off on Instagram, revealing that it was covered in scrumptious white icing and sweet snowflakes.

How cool is that cake?

A gold number one sat on top of the cake, but the best detail was a big heart made out of icing that read: "Happy birthday Beau."

Ayda and Robbie shared photos of little Beau's fabulous celebrations throughout the day.

Beau had a fabulous day

Sharing several pictures from their private celebrations, the proud parents revealed the tiny tot was also treated to a large pile of wrapped up birthday gifts whilst the room was decorated with shiny sliver, blue and white balloons.

Alongside a snap of Robbie holding baby Beau with an "unimpressed" facial expression, Ayda joked: "@robbiewilliams face after I told him I wanted 1 more baby…"

The famous couple announced their fourth child's arrival on Valentine's Day after keeping the pregnancy secret – he was born via a surrogate.

"Beau...We dreamed about you for years before we finally met you, exactly one year ago today," the doting mum gushed on Friday.

"From the seed of our hopes, to the smiling, gorgeous boy we are blessed enough to love today, you have been our miracle, the total completion of our family, and the best thing to come out of 2020.

"Thank you for answering our call to The Universe...we love you with all our hearts combined. HAPPY FIRST BIRTHDAY BEAU Mummy, Daddy, Teddy, Charlie and Coco xxxx #happy1stbirthday #beau-tifulboy."

Ayda, 41, and Robbie, 46, are doting parents to three other children; two-year-old Coco, Charlie, six, and their eldest child Teddy, who is eight.

