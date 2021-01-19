Steph McGovern is 'caught out' live on Packed Lunch Strictly's Anton du Beke was on her case

Steph McGovern was left red-faced on Monday after being caught out on live TV by Anton du Beke. Strictly star Anton appeared on Steph's show, Packed Lunch, to demonstrate how to make his chocolate cake tray bake – but there was a twist in the tale!

Standing by his finished product, Anton remarked: "You, of course, had a slice of this - or would have had a slice of this to try, but unfortunately… you had it already. In rehearsal." A clip was then shown on screen, showing Steph in slow motion eating the aforementioned cake.

WATCH: Steph McGovern caught out by Anton du Beke!

"Look at that!" Steph, 38, exclaimed, as she laughed along with the studio. "I've been totally caught out!" "I mean, who eats cake in their rollers for goodness sake!" Anton joked.

The clip was later shared on the Packed Lunch Twitter page and went down a storm with fans. "That's so funny being caught out like that!" one remarked, while a second echoed: "That's funny. At 9am as well! Starting really early!" A third joked: "Worse breakfasts to be had out there, eh Steph!"

Anton is a regular on the show

Steph has only just returned to Packed Lunch after being told to self-isolate at home in accordance with the government’s coronavirus guidelines.

In her absence, Both Helen Skelton and Richard Madeley stepped in for Steph as she remained at home with her girlfriend and their baby daughter despite testing negative for COVID-19.

"Thanks for your messages," she previously told fans. "I'm fine and haven't got Covid. I'm isolating in line with gov guidelines so won't be in @PackedLunchC4 studio this week. I'd offer to do the show from my kitchen again but my partner would probably leave me. The rest of the gang will look after you."

Steph only recently returned to Packed Lunch after self-isolating

Steph is protective when it comes to her private life, and as such nothing is known about her partner nor their little girl.

During an interview with comedian Suzi Ruffell on her podcast called Out, Steph gave fans a rare insight into her home life, and revealed that some people assume her partner is a man since she keeps details of her daughter and girlfriend to herself.

"I've never officially come out," she explained, adding that she has dated both men and women. "I didn't do this big thing of 'I am gay' like my mate Reg did... I just kind of go with the flow of things, and I did not really overthink it."

On why she keeps her private life out of the spotlight, Steph revealed she is trying to live as normal a life as possible under the circumstances. "It's not like I'm ashamed of anything in my life," she explained. "It's more a case of I'm trying to lead as normal a life as I can.'"

