Steph McGovern has delighted her followers by sharing an adorable "family" picture from home.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the 38-year-old uploaded a snap of her shoes alongside a pair of her daughter's tiny boots and partner's trainers.

"Love seeing my family's shoes by the door when I walk in. #mygirls," she gushed in the caption. "For the first time ever the census is going to recognise that people like me exist and that families come in all shapes and sizes."

Highlighting the importance of the 2021 census, Steph added: "It doesn't take long to fill out and it's what's used to understand the makeup of our country. This snapshot of society is only done every ten years so please don't ignore it.

"I know surveys are boring, but by taking part it can help inform decisions about services needed in our communities. #Census2021 #Ad @census2021."

The journalist shared this snap of her family's shoes

Her fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Adorable! Those Nike trainers are beautiful." Another joked: "I want all of those shoes in my size!!" A third post read: "Love this post Steph!"

Over the past year, the former BBC journalist and TV personality has been juggling life as a mum alongside a new job in the midst of a pandemic.

Opening up about her experience, she told Huffington Post: "She was just totally unaware of anything, so actually her development this year, has been the thing that's kept me grounded.

Steph welcomed her baby daughter in November 2019

"Because it's like, 'Okay we don't know what's going to happen next with the pandemic, we don't know when we're going to be out of this lockdown… oh but look, she's just been laughing!' or 'she's just pooed on the utility room floor' or whatever."

She continued: "I actually got loads of joy out of those types of things and they kept me sane. Okay, she wasn't seeing family and our friends and she still finds it a bit mad when we do see people now because she's like, 'wow, more people on this planet exist than you, and my other mum'."

Steph and her girlfriend welcomed a baby daughter in late 2019. While her partner's name hasn't been revealed, it has previously been reported that she works as a TV executive.

