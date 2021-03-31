Kelly Rowland surprises with unusual birth story of son Noah The Destiny's Child singer gave birth in January

Kelly Rowland welcomed her second son Noah back in January – and on Wednesday she surprised viewers with some unusual details about his birth.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with guest host Kalen Allen, Kelly revealed that she gave birth over Zoom with her family watching!

"Well, you know, the last time when I had Titan my family was there and this time they weren't and, you know, everybody was feeling a way about that because we like to be at each other's births."

She continued: "So, yeah, we got a Zoom, and everyone was there, I mean, you know, the proper angle only!"

Kelly also shares son Titan, six, with husband Tim Weatherspoon, and spoke of how much she is relishing being a mother of two.

Kelly added: "It’s very interesting, you know, I think the whole left side of my shirt right now, actually if I'm being honest, smells like spit-up.

"And my son is absolutely in love with his baby brother and we're just really happy. It's really sweet. The house is very sweet and I love it."

Kelly Rolwand revealed she gave birth over Zoom (Image: Warner Bros.)

Kelly also revealed that her former Destiny's Child bandmates Beyoncé and Michelle Williams have already met little Noah.

She shared: "It was really amazing. I have pictures of course of them holding him and like just loving on him and hugging him and everything.

"I always say with Destiny's Child, the singing together and winning awards and everything like that is great, but the friendship that we share still to this day ... I can’t even tell you."

Kelly's former bandmates have already met Noah (Image: Warner Bros.)

The When Love Takes Over songstress welcomed Noah on 21st January and noted the significance of that date when she shared the news on Instagram.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us! We are truly grateful," she wrote. "1•21•21, 8:13pm, 7lbs. 8oz 19in," Kelly continued, sharing the baby’s time of birth and birth weight.

