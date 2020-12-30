Heavily pregnant Kelly Rowland wows fans with bare bump workout video The singer looked amazing in the Instagram clips

Wow, wow, wow! Our hats go off to singer Kelly Rowland who just shared the most amazing video clips on her Instagram Stories.

The former Destiny's Child star is expecting her second child with husband Tim Witherspoon, and like many celebrities, is keeping in shape during her pregnancy.

Now in her third trimester, Kelly is working out with her personal trainer Rebecca Broxterman, who is putting the famous mum through her paces – just wait till you see Kelly's beautiful bare baby bump in the clip below!

Kelly captioned the first clip: "rebeccabroxfit Kickin' my Pregnant A$$" as she does some bodyweight exercises on an exercise mat. The singer looked one stylish expectant mum dressed in a matching crop top and leggings by Kate Hudson's Fabletics brand.

Kelly looking amazing with her baby bump

We really felt Kelly's pain when she posted: "@rebeccabroxfit this use to be easy! I'm not so sure anymore!!! Lol." Kelly looks in amazing shape as she toned her arms with weights and followed her trainer's orders.

Kelly and Tim announced their exciting baby news in November's Women's Health magazine. The 39-year-old - who is a doting mum to six-year-old son Titan – shared a preview of the magazine on her Instagram, and was inundated with messages from her famous friends.

Kelly with husband Tim and their son Titan

Kelly's best friend Beyoncé was one of the first to like the post, while the Lemonade singer's mum, Tina Lawson, commented: "So happy you are announcing this today. It has been hard keeping this exciting news a secret."

We can't wait to see the new arrival!