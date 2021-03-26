Amanda Kloots wows in cheeky red swimsuit for gorgeous baby bump throwback The Talk star looked incredible

Amanda Kloots is finding new ways to connect with her fans now that The Talk is on hiatus – and that includes sharing a gorgeous baby bump throwback.

The TV star spent Thursday evening enjoying a Q&A with her followers on her Instagram Stories and posted a glowing snap of herself from when she was pregnant with her son, Elvis.

Amanda was asked by a fan if worked out whilst she was expecting, and to answer, the mum-of-one uploaded a clip of herself skipping with her bump on display.

In the footage, Amanda appears to be on a balcony in a tropical location, with a gorgeous sandy beach and blue sea behind her.

Wearing a bright red swimsuit with "Baby Watch" emblazoned on the front, Amanda looked radiant as she exercised, displaying her long, lean legs in the process.

Accompanying the clip, and to answer the fan's question, Amanda wrote: "You better believe I did!"

Amanda shared this sweet throwback of her baby bump

Amanda welcomed her son in June 2019, announcing his birth on Instagram. "Introducing Elvis Eduardo Cordero!" she wrote at the time.

"Arrived at 6:41 am this morning. 7lbs and 15oz. We are so in love with him already! 56 hour labor but mama and baby boy are doing great! I’ll share my birth story after a very long nap.”

Elvis' father is actor Nick Cordero, who tragically died last July from complications caused by COVID-19.

Elvis' dad died shortly after his first birthday

Amanda recently paid tribute to her late husband in a heartbreaking post, writing: "Oh how I miss you. Every second of every day. How I miss your smile, you grabbing me for a hug, my head on your chest when we sleep.

"I miss your voice. I miss walking in the house seeing you holding a guitar and working on music. I miss cooking dinner together, having conversations with you over wine. I miss standing by your gorgeous side, all 6'5 of you!"

