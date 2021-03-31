Victoria Beckham shares heart-melting message from daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham posted the cutest message from her youngest child to social media this week.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Spice Girl shared a photo of an orange post-it note which contained a handwritten message from nine-year-old Harper Seven.

It read: "Dear Mummy I love you soooo much you are my best best friend and you are such a good mummy. We all love you xoxoxoxo. I love you."

Harper had also drawn a flower and four hearts on the sweet note.

The fashion designer captioned her photo of the message: "I love you so much Harper Seven X."

Victoria is also a proud mother to her sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, as well as only daughter Harper.

The youngster is clearly a fan of sending cute notes to her parents, as last month Victoria shared photos of some heartfelt bedtime messages that Harper had left for her and husband David Beckham.

Harper left a lovely note for her mum

The one addressed to her dad read: "Dear daddy, I hope you have a great sleep and the best dreams - you worked so hard at work today and I am proud of you xoxo. [love hearts] I love you so much. Sleep well xoxoxoxo [love hearts]."

Victoria's message read: "Dear Mummy, I love you so much and you are my best friend ever. I love when we always do our makeup together you are my heart and I love you [love hearts] xoxo. Sleep well sweet dreams xoxo [love hearts]. Love Harper."

Victoria and Harper have a very close relationship and the youngster already seems to be following in her mum's footsteps!

The nine-year-old is also very close to dad David

Earlier this month, the makeup entrepreneur shared a video to Instagram which showed Harper applying eyeshadow to her famous mum.

The clip showed Victoria with her eyes closed and holding back her hair as Harper used her finger to apply a shimmering powder to her eyelids.

