Jamie Oliver's bedtime photo of son River will melt your heart Jamie and wife Jools share five kids together

Jamie Oliver has melted hearts after sharing the sweetest picture of his youngest son River during their bedtime stories.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, the celebrity chef - who shares five children with wife Jools - posted a lovely snap of the cute four-year-old.

MORE: Jamie and Jools Oliver celebrate daughter Poppy's 19th birthday - see photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver makes surprising confession about son River

"Bedtime stories with my bestie [heart emoji]," he simply wrote across the selfie, which featured the book Thud! Crash!.

Exclusive: Jools Oliver reveals touching bond she shares with daughters after exciting news

GALLERY: 10 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's cutest family photos

Jamie and Jools are also parents to daughters Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, and son Buddy, ten. The couple have been together since they were both 17, with Jamie proposing as Jools laid a wreath on her father's grave on Christmas Eve in 1999. They tied the knot in June 2000.

The family are no doubt relishing this time together as the UK continues with its third lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. During a candid chat on The Joe Wicks Podcast in November, TV chef Jamie was quizzed about his home life and his marriage to Jools.

Jamie shared this cute snap with River

On how the couple make time for themselves, Jamie explained: "I know Jools loves it when it's Friday night, and maybe the kids have all been fed, and it's just me and her. I'm like, 'what do you want babe?' Just cooking meals.

MORE: Jamie Oliver's one-pot vegan recipe is a game-changer

SEE: Jamie and Jools Oliver's son River has the most beautiful bedroom

"You can't sugar-coat it, [marriage] is hard. You just have to admit it's going to be hard. But I love Jools to bits and I'm really proud of the woman she has become, growing into. I think a lot of women struggle with ageing but I've really enjoyed seeing Jools change throughout the years, I really have. She's definitely my best mate."

Jamie and wife Jools share five kids together

Elsewhere, Jools recently touched upon their kids and how they inspired her to launch her latest Little Bird clothing with Next.

"My children totally inspire me in everything I do," she told HELLO! earlier this month. "They all absolutely love clothes, and they think it's really cool that I have my own collection!"

Noting her daughters' retro sense of style, Jools added: "It's funny to see how my older girls are definitely influenced by past decades in fashion, especially the 80s, so they dress just like I used to at their age."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.