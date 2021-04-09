Geri Horner introduces new family members in sweet pictures with son Monty The former Spice Girl was pictured at her country home near Banbury

Geri Horner (née Halliwell) posted an adorable photo on Thursday introducing her new family members to fans on Instagram. The Spice Girls star donned a glamorous cream coat for the occasion, as she shared the snap of her son Montague, also known as Monty, and three rabbits that appear to have joined the Horner family.

The former pop star is known for her love of white and cream, and is often spotted styling gorgeous outfits in neutral colours. She didn't pass on the opportunity to pair her cosy cream coat with flattering white jeans and matching trainers.

Posing with her four-year-old son, Monty, Geri looked smitten with her new pets – who both wore adorable polka dot harnesses.

We couldn't resist agreeing with Geri's fans, who rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the sweet photo: "Aww they are so cute!" wrote one fan. "Aww my sister and I had a rabbit with a harness on when we were kids - used to walk it down the street!" shared another.

Geri's son Monty looked smitten with new bunny friend, Lily

Another adoring fan was quick to comment: "Did you know that a group of bunnies is called a fluffy?!" How cute is that?

In another photo shared over the Easter weekend of the star holding the two rabbits, Geri captioned the heart-warming post with a pun: "Somebunny loves you".

Two adorable new additions to the Horner family

Geri and her husband Chris Horner own two idyllic country homes, a country estate near Banbury and a second home in Hertfordshire. The star often shares glimpses inside the beautiful properties on social media.

