Tyra Banks' son is adorable as he raps in rare video The star welcomed York via surrogate

Tyra Banks' son, York, stole the show in her latest Instagram post in which he showed off his too-cute rapping skills.

The model mum shared a video of them whipping up a healthy lunch and York provided the musical commentary, which her fans fell in love with.

Tyra’s clip featured a delicious looking plate of food spinning, and although York couldn’t be seen, he could definitely be heard.

WATCH: Tyra Banks' son sounds too-cute in rapping video with his mum

"Bacon and cheese and peppers on lettuce," he could be heard rhythmically repeating as Tyra marvelled at his rapping and told him she loved his southern accent.

She captioned it: "Bacon and cheese and peppers on lettuce! Food tastes even better when you sing about it with the fam... How about these wraps, y’all??"

Her fans couldn’t wait to comment and wrote: "This commentary is the CUTEST!!" and "Ain't nothing like time in the kitchen with our babies! I’m loving this!"

Tyra shares her son with her ex-boyriend Erik Asla

Tyra welcomed her little boy in 2016 and shares him with her ex-boyfriend, Erik Asla.

The Dancing with the Stars host keeps her only child out of the spotlight, so when she does give fans a sneak peek into their home-life, they not surprisingly love it.

The star opened up about motherhood in an interview on The Dr. Oz Show in September, revealing what she hopes York will learn from her as he grows up.

Tyra also loves cooking with her own mum

She said: "I think there's a lot of gender stereotypes that are happening.

"We were watching a live-action kids movie and the mayor of the town in this movie was talking to a crowd of people and it was a woman.

"And my son goes, mayors can't be girls. And so the fact that the media is so strong that at four years old, he's already saying that I was like, whoa, momma, we have a lot of work to do."

