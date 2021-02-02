Geri Horner leaves the comfort of her luxury home to go off-grid Spice Girls star Geri is used to lavish surroundings with her husband Christian

Geri Horner (née Geri Halliwell) enjoys a rural life and splits her time between two luxury country homes in Banbury and Hertfordshire – but in a recent YouTube video, the Spice Girls star ditched the comfort of her idyllic house to camp in a field.

The camera followed the singer packing up her vintage Jeep at her Oxfordshire home, then with tent and camping essentials in tow, she travelled down the road to her neighbour's field and pitched up a tent to stay the night alone.

There was also no sign of her husband Christian, or her children Bluebell, Monty or stepdaughter Olivia – she just had her trusty dog by her side.

WATCH: Geri Horner leaves her luxury home behind for the night

On route the popstar admitted she would rather stay in her "nice cosy bed" at home – but she proceeded to take on the adventure and opt for a fold-out camping bed instead.

Geri embarked on a solo camping trip

Geri, who was dressed in all-white for her adventure, looked a little lost without her luxury surroundings but the star emerged after a night's sleep with a huge smile on her face. She even said: "I actually quite liked it, sort of, strangely."

The star surprisingly enjoyed going back to basics

We know that Geri does like to be at one with nature, spending lots of time on her farm, caring for her animals – but it was clear that camping solo was a whole new experience.

The five-minute video concluded with a shot of Geri whizzing back down the road, no doubt to seek retreat in her glorious country home.

Spice Girl Geri is used to plush surroundings

Geri's YouTube series Rainbow Women is about empowering women and creating adventures. The singer once said: "Rainbow Women is my love letter to you. It’s sharing our spirit. I’m taking you on a girl power adventure of discovery."

