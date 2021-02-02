Rachel Avery
Geri Horner (née Halliwell) departs from her Oxfordshire house, which she shares with her husband Christian, to go on a solo camping trip – all in the name of Rainbow Women.
Geri Horner (née Geri Halliwell) enjoys a rural life and splits her time between two luxury country homes in Banbury and Hertfordshire – but in a recent YouTube video, the Spice Girls star ditched the comfort of her idyllic house to camp in a field.
GALLERY: Geri Horner has shunned city life - and her country homes prove why
The camera followed the singer packing up her vintage Jeep at her Oxfordshire home, then with tent and camping essentials in tow, she travelled down the road to her neighbour's field and pitched up a tent to stay the night alone.
There was also no sign of her husband Christian, or her children Bluebell, Monty or stepdaughter Olivia – she just had her trusty dog by her side.
WATCH: Geri Horner leaves her luxury home behind for the night
On route the popstar admitted she would rather stay in her "nice cosy bed" at home – but she proceeded to take on the adventure and opt for a fold-out camping bed instead.
Geri embarked on a solo camping trip
Geri, who was dressed in all-white for her adventure, looked a little lost without her luxury surroundings but the star emerged after a night's sleep with a huge smile on her face. She even said: "I actually quite liked it, sort of, strangely."
REVEALED: Victoria & David Beckham's home cost 3x Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's - see inside!
LOOK: Celebs who live on farms, including Matt Baker and Jason Gardiner
The star surprisingly enjoyed going back to basics
We know that Geri does like to be at one with nature, spending lots of time on her farm, caring for her animals – but it was clear that camping solo was a whole new experience.
The five-minute video concluded with a shot of Geri whizzing back down the road, no doubt to seek retreat in her glorious country home.
Spice Girl Geri is used to plush surroundings
Geri's YouTube series Rainbow Women is about empowering women and creating adventures. The singer once said: "Rainbow Women is my love letter to you. It’s sharing our spirit. I’m taking you on a girl power adventure of discovery."
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.