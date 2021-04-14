Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's baby news has Beckham link

Congratulations are in order for Brittany Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor who welcomed their first child on 12 April.

The Vanderpump Rules stars' are now the proud parents of a baby boy – whose name has a special link to David and Victoria Beckham.

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham fly family to the Caribbean for Easter break

"Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51 pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible," Brittany wrote on Instagram alongside a gorgeous photo of the new family of three.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 20 of the most original celebrity baby names

"Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love." Little Cruz now shares his name with David and Victoria's youngest son, Cruz Beckham, 16.

"He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! Both Mommy & Baby are doing great!" she added.

Jax shared the same adorable photo, writing: "I've never in my life thought it was going to be like this.. it's 10000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in.

"I don't think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now."

READ: Bindi Irwin welcomes baby girl and you won't believe her name - see the photo

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's fans in disbelief over mini-me son Oscar's appearance

Brittany and Jax welcomed son Cruz in April

The new dad added: "I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from god.

"I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process, it has not been an easy pregnancy for her but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end.

"I have always been in awwh of Brittany but I fell in love with her all over again. She is our families rock. We are so in love."

Fans were quick to react to the couple's baby news, with one writing: "Omg!!! Yay he is here!!!! So so happy for you all!!! Cruz is one lucky boy to have you as his Mama!!!"

A second added: "Ahhhh congratulations!!! Look at all of that hair!!! Hope you’re feeling well mama," while a third said: "Congratulations! Welcome to the world, Cruz!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.