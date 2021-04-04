Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shares adorable Easter photo of daughter Coco The couple are doting parents to four children

Ayda Field shared the cutest photo of her and husband Robbie Williams' youngest daughter at the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the presenter and actress posted a sweet snap which showed Coco, two, sitting next to a cuddly toy bunny with big floppy ears.

The Loose Women star captioned the image: "Coco's Snuggle bestie 'Bun Bun' is starting to feel very festive this weekend…"

Although Coco's face was off-screen, the little girl was seen cosying up to her favourite toy and appeared to be wearing a pretty white dress in honour of the occasion.

Ayda and Robbie, who tied the knot back in 2010, are proud parents to four children.

As well as Coco, they also share daughter Teddy, eight, and sons Charlie, six, and Beau, fourteen months.

The couple choose not to share their children's faces on social media, but they do post glimpses of their family life from time to time.

Ayda shared the sweet photo to Instagram

Ayda recently melted fans' hearts with an especially sweet video, where little Coco told her dad she loved him on his birthday.

However, she needed a bit of convincing first! The mum-of-four filmed him colouring in a picture as she said: "Daddy Bear! It's your birthday. How are you feeling?"

"I feel really good," Robbie responded.

A young child could be heard playing in the background and Ayda then said: "Coco, Coco, Daddy's 47, what do you think?"

The presenter and husband Robbie share four children

"Do you love Daddy?" Robbie added.

The tiny tot teased her dad for a few seconds, saying no, which made both her parents laugh. "She's joking," said Ayda.

"Say 'I love you, daddy,' say it," Robbie joked, briefly pretending to be annoyed before laughing again.

"What do you say Coco, let's hear you say it, 'I love you, daddy," Ayda said.

Her youngest daughter finally complied, sweetly saying "I love you daddy," to which Robbie replied: "I love you too baby."

