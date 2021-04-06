Steph Curry sparks huge reaction with latest photo of his three children The NBA star sparked a huge reaction

Steph Curry had his fans in a tizzy after sharing the most adorable photo of his three children.

The NBA star took to Instagram to post the rare snap of daughters Riley, eight, and Ryan, five, and his son, two-year-old Canon – and fans couldn't get enough!

Uploading the photo over the Easter weekend, Steph's kids looked adorable in their Sunday best, with Riley and Ryan wearing pretty floral dresses and pastel cardigans, while Canon looked super cute in a shirt and yellow bowtie.

Captioning the family snap, Steph wrote: "Happy Resurrection Sunday! Jesus is Risen. Thankful for all He us done and will continue to do for me and my family. Through it all! Enough said Luke 24:6-7."

Needless to say, fans were quick to react over the photo, with one commenting: "Wow bro, you're blessed." A second wrote: "Beautiful bro. FRAME WORTHY!" A third added: "So precious."

Steph shares his children with wife Ayesha; the couple were married in 2011 after a long-term romance.

At the end of last year, Ayesha gave an insight into their home life during lockdown. "Luckily for me, Stephen has really stepped in with education and their schooling. And I'm okay with that because I birthed them so now [he] can birth and nurture their education," Ayesha, 31, joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

As far as The Full Plate cookbook author is concerned, Steph is "making up for lost time, to be quite frank," when it comes to their girls. "'Cause he would sleep through all of the diaper changes and the late nights when they were babies, so now this is his strong suit," she added.

But when it comes to food preparation, Ayesha turns to her children for help. "They love helping me as much as I let them," she revealed. "We often cook together, and I lucked out with them 'cause they're super adventurous eaters, so that's always been nice.

"But I think it's because they cook with me and have a hand in making the meals occasionally — that's why they're interested in trying new things."

