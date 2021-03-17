Ayda Field and Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy celebrates St Patrick's Day in sweetest way The couple dote on their four children

Ayda Field shared a photo of her oldest daughter to Instagram on Wednesday and it's sure to melt fans' hearts.

Taken in honour of St Patrick's Day, the adorable snapshot showed Teddy, eight, posing in a white top with a beautiful green skirt covered in a white four-leaf clover print.

The youngster stood with her back to the camera and lifted both arms, pointing her fingers in the air.

Devoted mum Ayda captioned the image: "Teddy is very excited to wear her four leaf clover skirt…"

The family clearly made a big deal of the occasion, as the Loose Women star had previously shared a snap showing the family's dining room filled with balloons in different shades of green.

The mum-of-four also shared a photo showing some clover-shaped biscuits decorated in white icing and green sprinkles – how lovely!

Teddy is Ayda's oldest child with her husband, Robbie Williams.

Teddy was excited to celebrate St Patrick's Day

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2010, also share Charlie, six, Coco, two, and youngest Beau, who celebrated his first birthday last month.

Posting several family pictures from the day, the proud parents revealed the tiny tot was treated to a large pile of wrapped-up birthday gifts while the room was decorated with shiny silver, blue and white balloons.

Alongside a snap of Beau and Robbie, who did not look impressed, Ayda teased: "@robbiewilliams face after I told him I wanted 1 more baby…"

Ayda also filled the family's dining room with balloons

Last week, the star delighted fans when she shared an adorable video of what appeared to show little Beau taking his first steps!

The doting mum shared a clip of herself chasing the one-year-old around as he waddled into a bathroom. The little tot was very impressive on his feet and wore a baby blue onesie as he explored his surroundings.

Captioning the clip, Ayda wrote: "@robbiewilliams Beau had decided that crawling is for babies… :) #bathtime #athomewiththewilliamses #familylife AWxx."

