Katharine McPhee reveals husband's anger after she lets slip baby son's name The singer welcomed her first child in February

Katharine McPhee is basking in the glory of motherhood after welcoming her first child last month.

But she found herself in "trouble" with her husband, David Foster, this week after she let slip their son's name on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday.

Calling into SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on Thursday, Katharine admitted that her music producer husband was "annoyed" with her for sharing their son's name with the world.

"Well, I, you know, my husband was kind of annoyed. I said, 'What was I supposed to say? Nothing like, I'm sorry, we're not sharing the name,'" she said.

"We don't want to be that pretentious over the name, but just, it's the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private, you know, that you can kind of keep."

The 36-year-old added: "You can't say no to Hoda [Kotb]. My husband's friends with her too. So anyway, I think he's like a little bit, he's just like, ‘it's the only thing we have to keep private.’ And I'm like, ‘I'm sorry. She asked me the question.'"

Katharine and David welcomed Rennie in February

Speaking of her son's name, Rennie, Katharine revealed that she and David only decided on it two hours before his birth.

"Rennie David Foster – we love the name. We're so in love with him. It's really, it's so original. And it came to us like honestly, two hours before he was born," she explained.

Katharine revealed her husband's annoyance at her for revealing their son's name

"It's a family name, but one of his family members didn't tell us about it until hours before he was born. It sort of took my breath away. I was waiting for something like that. And I just didn't think it would happen.

"So anyway, yes, the cat's out of the bag. It's not like, you know, we're the only people who've named our child something, but it's just, we wanted to keep it as private as long as we could.

"So anyway, I'm in trouble, but hopefully, hopefully, my husband won't be too mad."

