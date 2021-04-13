Gordon Ramsay's fans in disbelief over mini-me son Oscar's appearance The celebrity chef is a proud dad of five

Gordon Ramsay left his fans in disbelief over his son Oscar's appearance after he shared a hilarious video of his mini-me on Instagram.

The celebrity chef was enjoying a fun day out with the two-year-old over the weekend when he posted a clip of Oscar who appeared to be enamoured with a tree.

MORE: Gordon and Tana Ramsay's son's playroom inside £4million home has to be seen

"Are you hugging a tree? Young man, are you hugging a tree?," Gordon can be heard saying as he filmed Oscar with his arms wrapped around a giant tree.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay shares hilarious video of son Oscar - and fans can't believe his hair!

"Oscar, Oscar… oh, you're chasing a squirrel and hugging a tree at the same time," he added.

Captioning the video, Gordon joked: "Sunday funday with this tree hugger @oscarjramsay," followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

While Oscar looked adorable in his black boilersuit, it was his long, luscious hair – which was tied up in a half-ponytail while the rest flowed freely past his shoulders – that really worked Gordon's fans into a tizzy.

SEE: Gordon Ramsay sparks fan reaction after sharing hilarious video with daughter Tilly

MORE: 8 parenting secrets Gordon and Tana Ramsay swear by - and some are strict!

Gordon's fans are in love with Oscar's hair

"Oscar your hair is everything! So adorable," gushed one. "I want to know why my hair isn't like that!" exclaimed another.

A third added: "Wow! His hair is amazing," and a fourth said: "Look at that gorgeous hair!"

Earlier this month, Gordon penned a heartfelt message to his youngest son in honour of his second birthday.

Posting a video which showed little Oscar flying down a slide towards the camera, smiling as Stevie Wonder's Happy Birthday played, the dad-of-five captioned the sweet moment: "Happy 2nd birthday to you @oscarjramsay!! Love you so much, daddy [four red heart emojis]."

Gordon and Tana's youngest turned two in April

MORE: Gordon and Tana Ramsay's three homes are every family's dream - see inside

As well as little Oscar, Gordon and his wife Tana are doting parents to Meghan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Matilda, 18.

Speaking via video link on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this year, Gordon revealed that his youngest child is the only person who can put him in his place!

In an interview with HELLO! about lockdown life in the Ramsay family home, Tana agreed, saying: "Well, he definitely has a strong character, let's put it that way! He's hilarious. It's a blessing to us all."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.