Charley Webb reveals major concerns for her son Bowie The Emmerdale star is a mum to three children

Charley Webb has reached out to fans for advice after revealing her son Bowie's birthday wish list. The Emmerdale actress shared her fears that her little boy will "end up in hospital" after asking for a skateboard, and she turned to her followers for help.

Charley, 32, who shares three sons with husband Matthew Wolfenden, took to her Instagram Stories to share her dilemma. "Bowie wants a skateboard for his birthday next week," she began. "That is my idea of hell, the thought of him skateboarding on the streets…

WATCH: Charley Webb reveals her concerns for son Bowie

"Anyway, he wants a skateboard. I don't know what I'm looking at, they all look the same."

She continued: "I don't know a good one for a beginner, for a five-year-old. Preferably I want one where he's not going to end up in hospital. So any skateboarding experts?"

Little Bowie is Charley's middle child

Charley captioned her clip: "Why would he choose this? He loves crafts, I really wish he'd asked for something safe like paint!"

The actress is a mum to Bowie, who will be celebrating his fifth birthday, Buster, ten, and 18-month-old Ace.

She recently admitted she was thinking of celebrating Bowie's birthday in the summer instead, given that his big day falls so close to Christmas.

The actress shares three children with husband Matthew Wolfenden

"I am really not one for getting into Christmas too early because I feel like when you do it too soon, you're bored of it when Christmas comes," she shared on a series of videos.

"But this year, I'm like, Christmas can go on for the next six months because everything else is rubbish.

"We've got Bowie's birthday just before Christmas. Really annoying. Does anyone else have kids that have got birthdays before Christmas? It's so rubbish.

"He has to wait all year to get his birthday and Christmas, it really annoys me. I feel like I should actually give him a birthday in the summer so that he has a summer birthday and then we do a tiny celebration on his actual birthday and then Christmas."

