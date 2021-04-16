Savannah Guthrie’s adorable childhood throwback looks just like her daughter The Today show star has two children

Savannah Guthrie took a trip down memory lane on Thursday as she revisited her childhood with a sweet home movie – and she looks the image of her daughter!

The Today star posted the adorable throwback clip on Instagram, which saw her as a young child wearing a bright yellow dress over a striped shirt and holding a Snoopy cuddly toy.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Throwin it way way back." Fans were quick to point out how much a younger Savannah looks just like her daughter Vale, six.

"Vale is your twin!" exclaimed one." A second wrote: "You still have that same sweet smile. And your daughter looks so much like you...so nice."

A third said: "Your daughter is your double! How cute." A fourth added: "Soooo cute! Vale is a mini you!"

Savannah adores being a mum and regularly shares photos from inside her New York home with her family.

Savannah looks the image of her daughter Vale

She recently reflected on becoming a mum at the age of 42 and wrote on Instagram: "I believe in love at first sight. And I believe in miracles.

"Having a baby at 42 was certainly both. I am thanking God today and every day. I will never, ever, ever get over this blessing. There is always hope."

Savannah shares Vale and son Charles, four, with communications director husband Michael Feldman. The couple have been married for seven years.

Savannah and Michael share two children

Savannah and Michael met in 2008 at his 40th birthday party and became engaged in 2013.

At their wedding party, it was reported that the DJ played a recording of the NBC News Special Report music, and Savannah and Mike told guests that she was four months pregnant.

"It was an explosive moment. Everyone was on their feet, cheering," sources told People at the time.

