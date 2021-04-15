Today's Savannah Guthrie reveals unseen family photos inside stylish office

Savannah Guthrie gave fans a glimpse inside her stylish New York office this week during an interview with Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Today star posted two snaps from inside 30 Rockefeller Centre after speaking to the A-list actress for a segment on the show on Thursday.

But during her behind-the-scenes peek, she inadvertently revealed some sweet details about her office space, including some unseen photos of her gorgeous family.

Savannah has a large white, marble-top desk that holds her computer and photos of her co-stars, yet on a shelf behind her appeared to be a tribute photo display to her husband and two children.

The TV star has been married to communications director Michael Feldman for seven years and together they share daughter Vale, six, and son Charles, four.

Among the photos was a sweet baby snap of one of her kids and what appeared to be one of Michael, Vale and Charles.

Savannah has family photos displayed in her office

There is also a pinboard that features sweet drawings, presumably by Savannah's children. Captioning the photos, Savannah wrote: "Fun to catch up about ALLLLLL the things with lovely @gwynethpaltrow of @goop fame - airs Thursday morning on @todayshow."

Savannah adores being a mum and regularly shares photos from inside her New York home with her family.

She recently reflected on becoming a mum at the age of 42 and wrote on Instagram: "I believe in love at first sight. And I believe in miracles. Having a baby at 42 was certainly both. I am thanking God today and every day. I will never, ever, ever get over this blessing. There is always hope."

Savannah shares two children with husband Michael

Savannah and Michael met in 2008 at his 40th birthday party and became engaged in 2013.

At their wedding party, it was reported that the DJ played a recording of the NBC News Special Report music, and Savannah and Mike told guests that she was four months pregnant.

"It was an explosive moment. Everyone was on their feet, cheering," sources told People at the time.

